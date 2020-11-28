Local TikToker boosts business with restaurant reviews

She came up with the idea about a month ago as a way to showcase locally-owned restaurants that are struggling right now because of pandemic restrictions and are currently limited to take out.

Kingery said TikTokers have been eating up her videos.

“All together I think I have over 100,000 likes and I have 11,300 followers as of this morning,” she said.

Kingery said one of the restaurants she featured, Chile Chicken Nashville Hot Chicken in Albuquerque, saw a big boost in business because of it.

“They said that they just exploded,” she explained. “They got so busy that they had to close down for a couple of days because they ran out of food and I had somebody comment on one of my videos and they’re like, ‘You know once you post a restaurant we all go and attack,’ so that’s pretty cool.”

The restaurant’s don’t pay Kingery for her videos or give her free food. She said she does it because it’s something that she loves to do, by showcasing hidden gems around the state and supporting small business owners at the same time.

“I’ve been doing a lot for Albuquerque and then throughout Taos because that’s my hometown,” she said. “But I’m hoping that I’ll be able to, hopefully soon, that I’ll be able to travel through the state and just go on a whole foodie tour of New Mexico and be able to show a lot more small businesses.”

