Local UFC fighter dedicates fight to Moriarty brothers who were killed in crash

RIO RANCHO, N.M. - A local UFC fighter who participated in UFC Rio Rancho dedicated his fight to two Moriarty brothers who were killed in a car accident in January. Pedro Sandoval, 16, and Mateo Sandoval, 14, were killed in a head-on collision north of Moriarty.
Fighter Tim Means coached football at Moriarty High School and remembers the boys' work ethic on the team.
"Get better every day. That's what Pete would say. We win some. We lose some. You try to learn from this and move on. Pete and Mateo are great guys, great kids. I was proud to work with them," Means said.
Means went head-to-head with Daniel Rodriguez, but lost via submission in the second round. Despite the results, Means said he still gave his best effort.
"Life goes on. We didn't get the win tonight but I did the best to fight for them. I love my people. I love my state." he said.
The fight, which took place at the Santa Ana Star Center, was the first UFC fight held in New Mexico since 2014. The event was co-mained by two contender duos: Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz and Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Pereira.
