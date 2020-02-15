Local UFC fighter dedicates fight to Moriarty brothers who were killed in crash

RIO RANCHO, N.M. - A local UFC fighter who participated in UFC Rio Rancho dedicated his fight to two Moriarty brothers who were killed in a car accident in January. Pedro Sandoval, 16, and Mateo Sandoval, 14, were killed in a head-on collision north of Moriarty.

Fighter Tim Means coached football at Moriarty High School and remembers the boys' work ethic on the team.