Local Ukrainian-born man asks New Mexicans to consider hosting refugees

He said New Mexico has already shown him an outpouring of support.

“We’ve been loved on by the community. It brings me to tears, so I’m very thankful to New Mexico for having a big heart for people of Ukraine,” Dr. Kozlov said.

People can host for a set period of time, and they can host a whole family or individuals.

Thousands of refugees are fleeing Ukraine, though it’s not easy for them to get into the U.S. Those who do, need help, said Dr. Kozlov, who as a child came to America as a Ukrainian refugee himself.

Anyone interested in becoming a host can visit this website.