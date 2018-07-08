Local veterans worry they are being targeted by thieves | KOB 4
Local veterans worry they are being targeted by thieves

Joy Wang
July 08, 2018 05:23 PM

Is someone targeting veteran organizations in Albuquerque? That's the question some veterans are asking.

Earlier this week, KOB reported on a VFW that was burglarized. Now, an American Legion post appears to have been hit too.

The post commander says Friday morning he showed up to find the power off.

When he walked over to see the meter, he noticed the bolt had been cut. and the gaming room inside had also been broken into.

Joseph Rasmusson said about a month ago, their cameras caught a person trying to break in. This time around, the power lines were cut.

“We work hard. We're a nonprofit organization, and we need to find out what is happening to us here. You know what I mean. Why is this happening?” asked Rasmusson.

They believe the same person came back again.

“It was really, really bad. You know what I mean. It's just. This hurts our club,” said Rasmusson.

On July fourth, we reported that the VFW was out thousands of dollars after thieves broke in and cleaned the place out, ransacking the office, and prying open a safe with more than $3,000 in cash. It was money that was supposed to help veterans in need.

“If a veteran comes in and they're in need, like they need gas money or food or something like that. And they can prove to me they're a veteran of foreign wars, we'll give them a slight cash donation form our bank to help them out,” said Johnny Lopez, the commander of VFW Post 6216. “I think they're trying to target us for some special reason."

American Legion Post 100 since added extra security to try and prevent future crimes at a place meant to help veterans.

“We have to take care of them. And this is what our problem. They steal our money. We have no way to help the veterans?” asked Rasmusson.

KOB has also learned another American Legion Post and the Moose Lodge were broken into within the past week.

Joy Wang


Updated: July 08, 2018 05:23 PM
Created: July 08, 2018 05:22 PM

