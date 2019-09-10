Local VFW gets a revamp on 'Bar Rescue'

Two years ago, KOB 4 previously reported on a break-in that almost caused Post 6216 to shut down for good.

“Some of our doors, our locks—they took over $4,000.”

Lopez added: “We got blessed and fortunate that we have this now.”

Lopez said the Post is more than just a bar, but a place to escape and unwind.

“It serves as a place to get away, hang out, socialize with each other. We do sit here, make fun of each other, make fun of everybody and then we tell our stories. Sometimes it’s therapeutic,” Lopez said.

The Bar Rescue crew replaced everything in the VFW including the chairs, tables, pool table and lighting. They even remodeled the kitchen to make it an industrial kitchen and added new technology to the bar.

“The smart bar is really cool. It mixes the drinks for you, so you won't have overpouring,” Lopez said.

Lopez said he hopes the upgrades will attract younger veterans to join the VFW.

“Our guys are all happy. Now they're here everyday,” he said.