Local VFW gets a revamp on 'Bar Rescue'
Megan Abundis
September 10, 2019 10:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An Albuquerque Veterans of Foreign War post got a revamp after being featured on the Paramount Network TV show “Bar Rescue". Post 6216 was the first VFW post to be featured on the show.
Johnny Lopez with VFW Post 6216 said he had to hand over the bar’s keys to the Bar Rescue crew for 36 hours.
“They did a lot for us,” Lopez said. “The last time you interviewed us we were crying about the break-in—now we have tears of joy cause it got fixed up."
Two years ago, KOB 4 previously reported on a break-in that almost caused Post 6216 to shut down for good.
“Some of our doors, our locks—they took over $4,000.”
Lopez added: “We got blessed and fortunate that we have this now.”
Lopez said the Post is more than just a bar, but a place to escape and unwind.
“It serves as a place to get away, hang out, socialize with each other. We do sit here, make fun of each other, make fun of everybody and then we tell our stories. Sometimes it’s therapeutic,” Lopez said.
The Bar Rescue crew replaced everything in the VFW including the chairs, tables, pool table and lighting. They even remodeled the kitchen to make it an industrial kitchen and added new technology to the bar.
“The smart bar is really cool. It mixes the drinks for you, so you won't have overpouring,” Lopez said.
Lopez said he hopes the upgrades will attract younger veterans to join the VFW.
“Our guys are all happy. Now they're here everyday,” he said.
Credits
Megan Abundis
Updated: September 10, 2019 10:46 PM
Created: September 10, 2019 10:37 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved