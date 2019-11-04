Local Vietnam veteran receives new roof

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thanks to the Roof Deployment Project, a local veteran is getting a new roof for free. Whitlock Enterprise stepped up and donated the roof to David Walker, a Vietnam veteran.
"My grandfather built this house in 1953," Walker said. "It hasn't been in total disrepair but it needed repairs which were way beyond the scope of my financial means."
Whitlock said it's a great way to show appreciation to veterans.
"The fact that he appreciates it, that's enough for us," said Gregory LaVoie with Whitlock Enterprises.
"It helps me out to no end," Walker said. "I can't even put a price on it."
