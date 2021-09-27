Local voter collaborative to host Albuquerque mayoral forum | KOB 4

Local voter collaborative to host Albuquerque mayoral forum

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 27, 2021 11:37 AM
Created: September 27, 2021 08:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Black Voters Collaborative is hosting a forum featuring all three mayoral candidates Monday night.

Mayor Tim Keller, Sheriff Manny Gonzales and radio show host Eddy Aragon will participate in the forum. The forum will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on the NM Black Voters Collaborative Facebook page.

Click here to submit questions for the forum. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl taken by father
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl taken by father
Frequent drive-by shootings in SW Albuquerque forces neighbors out
Frequent drive-by shootings in SW Albuquerque forces neighbors out
Man shot, killed after abduction near Route 66 Casino
Man shot, killed after abduction near Route 66 Casino
EB I-40 near Route 66 Casino reopens following fatal crash
EB I-40 near Route 66 Casino reopens following fatal crash
Hyena bites off Albuquerque zookeeper’s finger, investigation finds breach of protocol
Hyena bites off Albuquerque zookeeper’s finger, investigation finds breach of protocol