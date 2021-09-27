Local voter collaborative to host Albuquerque mayoral forum

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 27, 2021 11:37 AM
Created: September 27, 2021 08:41 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Black Voters Collaborative is hosting a forum featuring all three mayoral candidates Monday night.
Mayor Tim Keller, Sheriff Manny Gonzales and radio show host Eddy Aragon will participate in the forum. The forum will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on the NM Black Voters Collaborative Facebook page.
Click here to submit questions for the forum.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company