Local woman texts for help during domestic violence incident, now on life support

Megan Abundis
January 08, 2019 10:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The community is about to lose another local young woman to domestic violence.

She's on life support right now, after enduring what investigators believe was a beating that lasted nearly twelve hours.

Police found out the woman tried to get help right before that torture began.

30-year-old Sallyann Ulibarri was staying at Siegel Suites with her boyfriend, Orlando Johnson.

Police said it was the motel's general manager who found her and immediately started giving her care.

That's when Johnson reportedly packed a bag and took off.

This story is disturbing, but it's also a painful reminder to take any call for help seriously.

Ulibarri was staying at Siegel Suites in northeast Albuquerque.

Many know her as a happy, sweet woman.

However, that's not how the motel's GM remembers her boyfriend, Orlando Johnson.

According to the police report, he was told not to come back because of many complaints of loud domestic disputes.

"We really just have to remember that domestic violence victims are isolated from family, friends and that's what the abuser does," said Amy Whitfield, Domestic Violence Resource Center. "When a victim is reaching out that is something we should take very seriously."

Police said Ulibarri was reaching out for help and text messages show it.

APD said twenty minutes later Ulibarri sent another text two different people asking for help.

Whitfield said in any domestic violence case, no blame should ever be placed on anyone other than the attacker, but it is important to listen.

"A domestic violence victim is usually going to reach out, statistics tell us, 7-13 times before they actually leave a relationship," Whitfield said. "So it may be people around them aren't really sure that they want to leave at that time. So us as a community, we need to be open to responding every time someone is asking out for help."

She said that help may look like calling the police, helping a person get to a domestic violence center or encouraging a restraining order.

In Ulibarri's motel room, police found: "blood on the walls and flooring; an indentation in the drywall; hair; and broken glass. A fist-sized rock was also located near the bed."

Police said Ulibarri is brain dead and on life support, so they can donate her organs.

As for Johnson, police said he denied ever hurting her, however, they've arrested and charged him with two counts of aggravated battery.

Police told KOB that those charges could be upgraded when she is taken off life support. 

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, we have the information for the domestic violence resource center here.

Megan Abundis


Updated: January 08, 2019 10:20 PM
Created: January 08, 2019 08:54 PM

