Local woman to portray Holocaust hero

Emily Jaceks
January 24, 2019 09:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Susie Sandager said it's been 25 years since the acting bug hit. But to her, it was more of a calling from a higher power. 

Sandager was given a book titled "The Hiding Place" by a friend, which sparked her inspiration.

“I quickly became fascinated by the Jewish people, their history, their faith, their trials,” she said. 

She was fascinated by a woman she came to know as Corrie Ten Boom, who oversaw a network of "safe houses,” saving an estimated 800 Jews from concentration camps and death.

“She died on her 91st birthday, which is a special honor in the Jewish tradition. When you die on your birthday, it’s like God's kiss on your life. And certainly she had that kind of a life,” Sandager said. 

Inspired by her courage to do what was right when no one else would, Sandager studied Corrie's life, writing and starring in a one-woman play.

She took “Corrie Remembers” on the road, traveling the world, performing in London, South Africa, and Israel. 

This weekend her message of love over hate is coming home to the Auxdog Theater in Albuquerque. 

“There's something in Miss Ten Boom's story for everyone. It's not just for the faith community,” Sandager said. “We need forgiveness in this world today. We need reconciliation. We need understanding. And her story speaks to all of these things.”

For tickets, go to: https://www.auxdogtheatre.org

Emily Jaceks


January 24, 2019 09:26 AM
Created: January 24, 2019 09:23 AM

