Locker 505 partners with CABQ to collect donations

Joy Wang
Created: March 18, 2022 08:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Locker 505 has seen a lot more kids needing clothes since the pandemic.

“The clothing that they have is in poorer shape, so we're feeling like we need to give them additional clothing to get them through that week of school or a little bit farther,” Kim Kerschen explained. “Because what they're wearing is not appropriate whether it's weather-wise, size-wise, condition-wise.”

Last school year, the non-profit helped just under 1600 kids. This year, Kerschen says they will likely hit 2000 kids this year at the rate they are going – and there are no signs of it slowing down.

This is why, for the 10th year, Locker 505 is partnering with Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department to collect donations.

“Last year was our biggest event during COVID,” said Matthew Wheland, the Albuquerque Director of Solid Waste. “We've collected over 10,000 pounds – over five tons of clothing. We filled up a 90-yard bin which we had never done before.”

The office has already been collecting donations from employees but you can take part from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hinkle Family Fun Center’s laser tag parking lot.

“We always try and do more every year," Wheland said. "We're hoping that people are cleaning out their closets and getting ready for this event and we're looking forward to seeing them."

Not to mention, you’re also helping the environment – it turns out throwing your clothes in the blue recycle bin doesn't actually get recycled.

“It helps us because it keeps all this gently-used clothing out of the landfill and it gets reused by somebody who needs it,” Wheland explained.

“We take the clothing from this. We go through every piece of clothing, make sure whether it needs to be laundered or anything like that and then we keep that,” Kerschen said. “We'll finish out the year with it but it’ll help us start next school year in a big way.”

Locker 505 also says underwear, socks and shoes have to be new.


