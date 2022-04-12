Locker 505 to host formal wear drive supporting college students

Locker 505 is helping out New Mexico Highland student-athletes with their annual gala Wednesday. The organization is donating dresses and other formal wear to student-athletes who can't afford it. They'll be making a delivery to the campus around 11 a.m. Wednesday and are seeking the community's donations.

Fred Slow, the delivery coordinator for Locker 505 and the gala's MC, was joined by Locker 505 Executive Director Kim Kerschen for an interview Tuesday morning with Danielle Todesco.