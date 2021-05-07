Long lines at restaurants causing traffic concerns in Albuquerque

"I was coming back from lunch. It was like 12:30. I was going down Menaul, and I thought 'oh ,there's probably just a bus pulled off letting people out on the right-hand lane 'cause it was backed up traffic,' so when I went around, it was just the Bob's Burger drive-thru lane out on Menaul and San Mateo intersection."

Bob's Burgers isn't the only restaurant apparently in need of workers.

Rudy's BBQ is hiring. The restaurant's manager said she wants to hire as many people as she can.