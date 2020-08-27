Long-term care facility uses 'chatterbox' to allow residents, guests to connect

Patrick Hayes
Updated: August 27, 2020 06:26 PM
Created: August 27, 2020 05:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Some long-term care facilities in New Mexico have begun to allow visitors, which were banned for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The South Valley Care Center allows guests to meet with residents through a window or outdoors.
The facility is also utilizing a "chatterbox," which allows a resident to stay inside while the visitors are outside. The "chatterbox" is made of plexiglass dividers.
The center requires visitors to make an appointment and get their temperature taken before reuniting with a loved one.
It's a small inconvenience for families who haven't been able to see each other for months.
"I think she's pretty happy about it," said Colleen Campbell, whose mother is at the facility. ""She smiled and spoke aloud to us, understood what we're saying. And yeah, I think it meant a lot to mom."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company