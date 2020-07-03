Long wait times reported at Balloon Fiesta Park COVID-19 testing site

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There is about a four hour wait time to get a COVID-19 screening at Balloon Fiesta Park, according to officials with Presbyterian.
The testing site will be closed for the rest of the day because of the high demand. Officials said anyone who is already in line will still be able to get tested.
Emily Eckelman told KOB 4 that she arrived to the site at 7 a.m. and there were already 200 cars in line.
Presbyterian said they usually test about 300 people a day, but this week they're averaging 800 people a day.
To find another testing site near you, visit the New Mexico Department of Health website.
