Longtime Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez dies at 63

Sanchez was serving his fourth term as Albuquerque City Councilor for District 1. He was first elected to the council in 2005 and served as council president in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Sanchez also served the public as Bernalillo County Commissioner from 1995 through 2002. He had lived on Albuquerque's West Side for over 40 years.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on Thursday, January 2. The city is working with Sanchez's family on further details regarding honoring his life and legacy.

To watch city leaders honor the life of Ken Sanchez, click here.

We are saddened by the loss of our leader and colleague Councilor Ken Sanchez. We ask that you please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/ZNGTD2CzpG — Albuquerque City Council (@ABQCityCouncil) January 2, 2020

Ken Sanchez has been a positive force in our city for decades. His longtime service to Albuquerque on City Council will have lasting impacts for families and all facets of our community — from working to increase business opportunities to funding & opening new parks for our kids. https://t.co/dr1i7jvOeE — Rep. Deb Haaland (@RepDebHaaland) January 2, 2020

Albuquerque lost a giant. For 25 years Ken Sanchez served the Westside as @BernCounty Commission & member of @ABQCityCouncil. Ken Sanchez was a shining example of principled-centered leadership for generations of Latino elections officials yet to come. Descansa en paz. #nmpol — "Moe" Maestas (@RepMoe) January 2, 2020