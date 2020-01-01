Longtime Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez dies at 63

Christina Rodriguez, Patrick Hayes & Nathan O'Neal
Updated: January 01, 2020 11:21 PM
Created: January 01, 2020 06:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Longtime Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez has died. Mayor Tim Keller, city councilors, and Sanchez's family came together and made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday.
“It is with great sadness that we gather friends and family from across New Mexico to announce the passing of one of the Duke City’s strongest champions," Mayor Keller said. "Councilor Sanchez is a legendary public servant in our community. His dedication to his district, his tireless efforts to build the Westside and, often as council president, his steadfast leadership, putting policy before partisanship and people before politics."
Sanchez was rushed to the hospital on November 25 after a serious medical emergency. At that time, he was expected to make a full recovery.
“On behalf of the family we just wanted to say thank you for the overwhelming love, support and prayers," Natalie Zamora, granddaughter of Sanchez, said. "It’s been a very difficult time and we know that he hasn’t only touched our family but so many other lives and he is such a big part of the city.”
Sanchez was serving his fourth term as Albuquerque City Councilor for District 1. He was first elected to the council in 2005 and served as council president in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
Sanchez also served the public as Bernalillo County Commissioner from 1995 through 2002. He had lived on Albuquerque's West Side for over 40 years.
Flags will be flown at half-staff on Thursday, January 2. The city is working with Sanchez's family on further details regarding honoring his life and legacy.
We are saddened by the loss of our leader and colleague Councilor Ken Sanchez. We ask that you please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/ZNGTD2CzpG— Albuquerque City Council (@ABQCityCouncil) January 2, 2020
Ken Sanchez has been a positive force in our city for decades. His longtime service to Albuquerque on City Council will have lasting impacts for families and all facets of our community — from working to increase business opportunities to funding & opening new parks for our kids. https://t.co/dr1i7jvOeE— Rep. Deb Haaland (@RepDebHaaland) January 2, 2020
Albuquerque lost a giant. For 25 years Ken Sanchez served the Westside as @BernCounty Commission & member of @ABQCityCouncil. Ken Sanchez was a shining example of principled-centered leadership for generations of Latino elections officials yet to come. Descansa en paz. #nmpol— "Moe" Maestas (@RepMoe) January 2, 2020
“Councilor Sanchez cared deeply about Albuquerque, and he supported our officers throughout his public service. We appreciate everything he did for APD and the safety of our community.”— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) January 2, 2020
-Chief Mike Geier
