Longtime announcers host Balloon Fiesta Live! online

Lloyd sits on the anchor desk in the studio, while Moyer is on the other “virtual” end from his home studio in Louisiana on Zoom.



"It's a little unusual. I'm missing all the camaraderie, seeing all the friends. But it's great to still be involved and carry on my tradition of being out there and being one of the voices for Balloon Fiesta,” said Moyer during a Zoom interview.

While they’re the faces of the show, a crew of less than five people are in the control room. The owner of Windfire Productions, Stephen Williams, keeps his eyes on his team for a good show.



"I, of course, appreciate all of my camera operators, my audio operators, and my directors. They've been loyal and working for me for a long time, so I trust them with the world when it comes to these productions,” said Williams.

And the world is watching.

Lloyd said they had more than a million views the past two years over the course of the 9 days. He expects they’ll have close numbers as they are not far off right now.

You can become a viewer by clicking on the banner at the top of KOB.com while the show is live. It will be up each morning at 7 a.m. until Friday.