Longtime announcers host Balloon Fiesta Live! online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Balloon Fiesta Live! is having a Siesta edition since the 49th Annual Fiesta is postponed to 2021.
Instead of going live from Balloon Fiesta park, the hosts Glen Moyer and Art Lloyd Jr. are making the airwaves from the City of Albuquerque’s Studio 519. A new studio is still being renovated.
It’s a different experience.
"The energy in some of the people that we would see is missing, but the show feels really good. I feel like Glen is sitting right next to me. Our interaction is just as good as it's always been, and so we're putting on a fabulous show,” said Art Lloyd Jr.
Lloyd sits on the anchor desk in the studio, while Moyer is on the other “virtual” end from his home studio in Louisiana on Zoom.
"It's a little unusual. I'm missing all the camaraderie, seeing all the friends. But it's great to still be involved and carry on my tradition of being out there and being one of the voices for Balloon Fiesta,” said Moyer during a Zoom interview.
While they’re the faces of the show, a crew of less than five people are in the control room. The owner of Windfire Productions, Stephen Williams, keeps his eyes on his team for a good show.
"I, of course, appreciate all of my camera operators, my audio operators, and my directors. They've been loyal and working for me for a long time, so I trust them with the world when it comes to these productions,” said Williams.
And the world is watching.
Lloyd said they had more than a million views the past two years over the course of the 9 days. He expects they’ll have close numbers as they are not far off right now.
You can become a viewer by clicking on the banner at the top of KOB.com while the show is live. It will be up each morning at 7 a.m. until Friday.
