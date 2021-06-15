Longtime Sandia Labs airline safety research center moving | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Longtime Sandia Labs airline safety research center moving

Longtime Sandia Labs airline safety research center moving

The Associated Press
Created: June 15, 2021 10:58 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A decades-old program at Sandia National Laboratories that focused on new innovations in airplane inspection will be taking flight elsewhere.

The Albuquerque-based weapons research and development facility announced Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration Airworthiness Assurance Center will relocate to Wichita State University in Kansas.

The program will be part of the university’s National Institute of Aviation Research.

Officials say the move follows structural shifts at both Sandia and the FAA.

Sandia Labs has operated the center for the FAA for 30 years.

Under the program, researchers worked alongside aircraft manufacturers, industry experts and regulatory agencies to enhance airplane inspection and maintenance systems.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Homeowner testifies in alleged rape and murder case of Ariana Romeo; attorneys unpack DNA evidence
Homeowner testifies in alleged rape and murder case of Ariana Romeo; attorneys unpack DNA evidence
Bobby Unser Jr. passes away
Bobby Unser Jr. passes away
Two Republican candidates throw in early bids for 2022 New Mexico gubernatorial race
Two Republican candidates throw in early bids for 2022 New Mexico gubernatorial race
APS is hiring for multiple positions
APS is hiring for multiple positions
Will New Mexico reach its reopening goal on time?
Will New Mexico reach its reopening goal on time?