Los Alamos lab makes pledge to tackle gender barriers

The Associated Press
Created: November 25, 2019 10:23 PM

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) - Los Alamos National Laboratory says it’s committed to breaking down gender barriers and making equality a reality when it comes to nuclear policy.

The northern New Mexico lab made the announcement last week, saying it’s the first national laboratory to make an official pledge.

The lab joined the national Gender Champions in Nuclear Policy group, a leadership network that brings together heads of organizations working in nuclear policy.

Lab Director Thom Mason says nuclear policy, like many technological fields, has long been a male-dominated space and as a result, woman in the field have too often been marginalized.

With the commitment, Mason says the lab will work to bring more women into the field and foster a culture of respect.

About one-third of the lab’s 12,000 employs are women.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

