Los Alamos National Lab uses new supercomputer to study COVID-19

“I’m on a project where we’re using the supercomputers to help design drugs that will work as therapeutics for COVID-19,” said Sanbonmatsu. "There are a number of other efforts at Los Alamos. Some (scientists) are looking at how the disease spreads throughout the population and through the country to try to look at the strategies to stop the spread.”

The new tech also helps scientists create large scale molecular simulations of the virus. In the video above, you can see what the protein structure of COVID-19 looks like.