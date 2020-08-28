Los Alamos scientists help NASA with asteroid mission

"Because it's thought to be mostly metallic that tells us it very well could've been part of a planet that got blown apart before it got formed completely," said Wendy Caldwell, a postdoctoral fellow at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

NASA is launching a mission to send a spacecraft to analyze Psyche, so scientists at Los Alamos are helping out. They found Psyche is mostly metallic and likely porous.

"By studying Psyche, we might get a nice window into the past to see how our solar system formed and how planets in our solar system formed," Caldwell said.

The mission to visit Psyche won't launch until August 2022. The spacecraft is expected to reach Psyche in early 2026.