Los Lunas boy is New Mexico's 'Nothing Down' ambassador

Lynn said Ean shows how successful a child with Down Syndrome can be, so she sent a picture and biography of Ean to “Nothing Down”, a non-profit that brings awareness to parents about Down Syndrome.

Earlier this year, Lynn was told her son had been chosen as the non-profit’s ambassador for New Mexico, one of about 20 other ambassadors across the U.S. and a few more in other countries.

Lynn said Ean is the only ambassador in the Land of Enchantment and he will be working with the organization on fundraisers to help the Down Syndrome community.

Although Lynn said society has come a long way in acceptance, they still need to see that Down Syndrome won’t limit their children’s lives.

“We just want people to recognize Down Syndrome as a positive, beautiful, amazing thing,” said Lynn.