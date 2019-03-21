Los Lunas boy is New Mexico's 'Nothing Down' ambassador | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Los Lunas boy is New Mexico's 'Nothing Down' ambassador

Casey Torres
March 21, 2019 09:08 AM

LOS LUNAS, N.M.—March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day. The reason it falls on this date is because a person with Down Syndrome has a third copy of chromosome 21.

Advertisement

10-year-old Ean Anderson has Mosaic Down Syndrome.

He lives in Los Lunas with his parents, Lynn and Jason. 

Lynn said Ean shows how successful a child with Down Syndrome can be, so she sent a picture and biography of Ean to “Nothing Down”, a non-profit that brings awareness to parents about Down Syndrome.

Earlier this year, Lynn was told her son had been chosen as the non-profit’s ambassador for New Mexico, one of about 20 other ambassadors across the U.S. and a few more in other countries.

Lynn said Ean is the only ambassador in the Land of Enchantment and he will be working with the organization on fundraisers to help the Down Syndrome community.

Although Lynn said society has come a long way in acceptance, they still need to see that Down Syndrome won’t limit their children’s lives.

“We just want people to recognize Down Syndrome as a positive, beautiful, amazing thing,” said Lynn.

Credits

Casey Torres


Updated: March 21, 2019 09:08 AM
Created: March 21, 2019 09:01 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque Police investigate two overnight shootings
Albuquerque Police investigate two overnight shootings
Mother of murdered 15-year-old trying to cope with the loss
Mother of murdered 15-year-old trying to cope with the loss
FBI seeks woman accused in multi-state drug trafficking ring
Marysol Pena
Person dies in crash on Albuquerque's West Side
Person dies in crash on Albuquerque's West Side
Secretary of state rejects Republican petition request of controversial gun bill
Secretary of state rejects Republican petition request of controversial gun bill
Advertisement




Four of five northern NM compound suspects face death penalty
Four of five northern NM compound suspects face death penalty
Secretary of state rejects Republican petition request of controversial gun bill
Secretary of state rejects Republican petition request of controversial gun bill
Albuquerque Police investigate two overnight shootings
Albuquerque Police investigate two overnight shootings
NMSU to face Auburn in first round of NCAA tourney
NMSU to face Auburn in first round of NCAA tourney
FBI seeks woman accused in multi-state drug trafficking ring
Marysol Pena