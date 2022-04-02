Los Lunas dispensaries claim successful rollout for day 2 of recreational marijuana sales

"We saw over 200 people just here in our little store. It was a great day," said Woolley.

But Woolley says the first day started out with some issues.

"Unfortunately, like 10 minutes before we opened, someone crashed into the power line so all the internet was down and so we couldn't open for about four hours," he said.

But once they got the problem figured out they were up and running, even selling out some of their products.

"We did run out of pre-rolls yesterday so that's the only thing but otherwise we've got everything in stock that anybody could be looking for," said Woolley.

And the customers kept coming.

"We've seen almost about 200 people again today. It's been a busy day, it's been a successful day," Woolley said.

Los Lunas isn't the only ones having success. According to the Cannabis Control Division, on the first day of recreational sales, people spent $1.9 million across the state.

Carver Family Farms, a small mom-and-pop dispensary in Albuquerque, told KOB 4 they had $12,000 in sales Friday.

"It's an amazing number for us. I know some of the big guys will say it's a small number but it's an amazing number for just how small of a shop we are," said Matthew Muñoz with Carver Family Farm.

Now, these shops don't expect things will slow down anytime soon, they’re anticipating another busy week of sales coming up.