Los Lunas Fire Department helps seniors register for COVID-19 vaccine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Los Lunas Fire Department, alongside a few other local entities, held a clinic Saturday morning to help seniors register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Los Lunas Fire Chief John Gabaldon said the goal is to help seniors every step of the way — from helping them setting up email accounts to finding family members that the state can call when it's their turn to get the shot.
"We're seeing that a lot of seniors don't even have cell phones," Gabaldon said. "They have home phones and they don't have access to the internet. So we're having to help them get some of those things in place."
One senior, Jose Rodriguez, came to the clinic because when he tried to register online, his internet crashed. Then when he finally got the internet to work, he wasn't sure he had actually completed the registration process.
"I hope they call me soon because I don't want to be scared all the time," Rodriguez said. He was able to get registered Saturday, and with their help, he said it was very easy.
Fire Chief Gabaldon said they're considering planning similar clinics in the future if they continue to see a need for it.
