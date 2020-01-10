Los Lunas Police Department pays off lunch debt at elementary school

Megan Abundis
Updated: January 10, 2020 08:53 PM
Created: January 10, 2020 03:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Los Lunas Police Department gave a very generous gift to parents and students at Katherine Gallegos Elementary.
The department paid off about $1,600 worth of lunch debt at the school.
The school district said students had allied up around $50,000 worth of lunch debt.
The debt follows students as they continue through the school system. Parents will continue to receive phone calls and coorespondce from the district to try to recover the debt.
The process used to decide whose debt is paid first through donations is:
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company