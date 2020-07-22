Los Lunas Public Schools planning to offer virtual learning and hybrid option

Due to large class sizes, middle school students could be broken up into groups of three—with the same Monday, Tuesday or Thursday, Friday schedules.

However, students would only go to class for in-person learning every week-and-a-half.

High school is aiming for two in-person learning days every week-and-a-half to two weeks-- depending on class size.

"We are recommending that school not re-open until Monday, August 17," said Acting Superintendent Walter Gibson. "We're recommending that for two reasons one is to allow us to be absolutely sure about issuing news of safety. It will give us an additional week to work on all the protocols and procedures that we're putting in place."



Temperatures would be taken upon entry, and cafeteria and bus plans could change depending on how many students opt for the all online schedule.

A district spokesperson told KOB 4 that the plans could change if the governor provides different directives.