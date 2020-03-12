Los Lunas Schools cancels athletic events due to coronavirus

"We know it is disappointing for students and parents, but it is better to be safe than sorry," the district wrote in a note to parents. "Students may continue to attend practice at this point, however that may change as we move forward. You will receive updates as we receive more information and direction from the Department of Health and the governor. Thank you for your understanding and patience."

As a precautionary measure, Los Lunas schools and buses are being disinfected before students return to class on Monday. Students are currently on spring break.