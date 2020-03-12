Los Lunas Schools cancels athletic events due to coronavirus | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 12, 2020 10:02 AM
Created: March 12, 2020 08:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Los Lunas Schools has canceled athletic events due to concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19).

All field trips, athletic events, competitions, and other out-of-district events will be canceled until further notice. At this time, students will still be able to attend practice but not allowed to play. 

"We know it is disappointing for students and parents, but it is better to be safe than sorry," the district wrote in a note to parents. "Students may continue to attend practice at this point, however that may change as we move forward. You will receive updates as we receive more information and direction from the Department of Health and the governor. Thank you for your understanding and patience." 

As a precautionary measure, Los Lunas schools and buses are being disinfected before students return to class on Monday. Students are currently on spring break. 

This announcement comes the day after the New Mexico Athletics Association said that no fans will be allowed at the rest of the state basketball tournament.  

For the latest coronavirus coverage, click here


