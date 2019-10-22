Los Lunas teacher surprised with national award
Christina Rodriguez
October 22, 2019 01:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Los Lunas High School teacher was surprised Tuesday morning when she found out the scheduled school assembly was a celebration for her. Lacy Rivera was chosen to receive $25,000 Milken Educator Award.
"Lacy Rivera epitomizes the quality teachers we have in New Mexico," said Secretary of Education Ryan Stewart. "Her creativity, drive for excellence, and fierce commitment to her students are changing lives and inspiring our leaders of tomorrow."
Rivera is the professional learning coach at LLHS – leading teaching workshops and mentoring new teachers at the school. She previously chaired the English department where she piloted many new instructional methods.
"She is creative, inspiring and gifted when it comes to the art of teaching," said Dana Sanders, superintendent of Los Lunas Schools. "There are few people who could, in any way, stand up to Lacy's level of commitment and undying passion for the teaching profession."
The Milken Educator award recognizes 40 teachers from around the nation. Rivera is the only New Mexico teacher to receive the award this year.
