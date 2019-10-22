Los Lunas teacher surprised with national award | KOB 4
Advertisement

Los Lunas teacher surprised with national award

Los Lunas teacher surprised with national award Photo: Milken Family Foundation

Christina Rodriguez
October 22, 2019 01:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Los Lunas High School teacher was surprised Tuesday morning when she found out the scheduled school assembly was a celebration for her.  Lacy Rivera was chosen to receive $25,000 Milken Educator Award.

Advertisement

"Lacy Rivera epitomizes the quality teachers we have in New Mexico," said Secretary of Education Ryan Stewart. "Her creativity, drive for excellence, and fierce commitment to her students are changing lives and inspiring our leaders of tomorrow."

Rivera is the professional learning coach at LLHS – leading teaching workshops and mentoring new teachers at the school. She previously chaired the English department where she piloted many new instructional methods. 

"She is creative, inspiring and gifted when it comes to the art of teaching," said Dana Sanders, superintendent of Los Lunas Schools. "There are few people who could, in any way, stand up to Lacy's level of commitment and undying passion for the teaching profession."

The Milken Educator award recognizes 40 teachers from around the nation. Rivera is the only New Mexico teacher to receive the award this year. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 22, 2019 01:24 PM
Created: October 22, 2019 01:16 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman's death echoes similar murder from 4 years ago
Woman's death echoes similar murder from 4 years ago
Pay it 4ward: Owner of popular burger restaurant recognized for feeding homeless
Pay it 4ward: Owner of popular burger restaurant recognized for feeding homeless
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Mother still seeking justice for murdered sons
Mother still seeking justice for murdered sons
APD: Man arrested, charged with murder of his wife
APD: Man arrested, charged with murder of his wife
Advertisement



Albuquerque City Council approves funding for 'Party Patrols'
Albuquerque City Council approves funding for 'Party Patrols'
Woman's death echoes similar murder from 4 years ago
Woman's death echoes similar murder from 4 years ago
Los Lunas teacher surprised with national award
Los Lunas teacher surprised with national award
New Mexico health officials urge flu vaccinations
New Mexico health officials urge flu vaccinations
New Mexico state senator now faces modified DWI charges
New Mexico state senator now faces modified DWI charges