Los Lunas theater features sensory-friendly movie showings

Marian Camacho
July 05, 2019 06:53 AM

LOS LUNAS, N.M. - A Los Lunas movie theater is going above and beyond to make sure people with autism can enjoy a film.

Mitchell Theater Starlight 8 is offering a showing of Toy Story 4 at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and children with autism will be able to enjoy the film in a sensory-friendly environment.

The theater will be featuring sensory-friendly showings every first Saturday of the month at 11:30 a.m., and the New Mexico Autism Society will pay for the movie tickets for children with autism.

Casey Torres spoke with the theater's general manager about what the showings entail.

