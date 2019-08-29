Los Ranchos farm hosts green chile picking, roasting event
Brittany Costello
August 29, 2019 05:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- For many New Mexican’s it’s the best time of the year. The smell of fresh roasted chile is in the air.
Starting Labor Day weekend, a local family farm is giving people the ultimate green chile experience. Not only can people watch chile being roasted, but they can also pick the pepper straight from the vine.
It's part of the 3rd annual Green Chile U-Pick & Roasting is at Big Jim Farms in Los Ranchos. It’s a nine-acre field which open to the public. This year, they have a big crop ready to be picked.
“Harvest time is just the best time of the year,” said Seth Wagner, who is with Big Jim Farms.
The Wagner’s are inviting people to walk along the rows and rows of bushes, and pick the peppers they want to roast. Customers can grab a bucket, and fill it up.
They have a little bit of everything: Joe Parker Mild, Big Jim Medium, Sandia Regular Hot, Native Extra Hot, and Mrs. Junie Hot.
“It’s from anywhere to just a hint of heat to all the way you're crying if you bite it,” said Wagner.
It’s an experience people won’t get at the grocery store. It’s all first come, first serve. The chile is being sold by the pound, bushel or sack.
“It’s an excuse to all come together as New Mexican's and enjoy the fruits of our lands here,” said Wagner.
Big Jim Farms will be open every day during September and October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
