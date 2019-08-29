Los Ranchos farm hosts green chile picking, roasting event

“Harvest time is just the best time of the year,” said Seth Wagner, who is with Big Jim Farms.

The Wagner’s are inviting people to walk along the rows and rows of bushes, and pick the peppers they want to roast. Customers can grab a bucket, and fill it up.

They have a little bit of everything: Joe Parker Mild, Big Jim Medium, Sandia Regular Hot, Native Extra Hot, and Mrs. Junie Hot.

“It’s from anywhere to just a hint of heat to all the way you're crying if you bite it,” said Wagner.

It’s an experience people won’t get at the grocery store. It’s all first come, first serve. The chile is being sold by the pound, bushel or sack.

“It’s an excuse to all come together as New Mexican's and enjoy the fruits of our lands here,” said Wagner.

Big Jim Farms will be open every day during September and October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.