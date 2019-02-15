Man injured in northwest Albuquerque shooting | KOB 4
Advertisement

Man injured in northwest Albuquerque shooting

Marian Camacho
February 15, 2019 06:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are looking into a shooting that left one man injured.

Advertisement

It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Los Tomases, near Mountain and 6th Street.

Police say officers were given the description of the vehicle the possible offender was driving. Officers were able to locate the vehicle but the suspect took off and crashed a short time later at 2nd Street and Central.

Police say there was a man inside the car who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to UNM Hospital and his condition is unknown. All other subjects inside the vehicle were detained. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: February 15, 2019 06:16 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police ask for help locating two missing girls
Police ask for help locating two missing girls
Police identify 16-year-old student who fired shot at Cleveland HS
Police identify 16-year-old student who fired shot at Cleveland HS
One killed in fire at abandoned apartment complex
One killed in fire at abandoned apartment complex
Gun owners could face prison time, if guns not stored properly
Gun owners could face prison time, if guns not stored properly
Man injured in northwest Albuquerque shooting
Man injured in northwest Albuquerque shooting
Advertisement




Trump says he's declaring emergency to build border wall
Trump says he's declaring emergency to build border wall
Police ask for help locating two missing girls
Police ask for help locating two missing girls
One killed in fire at abandoned apartment complex
One killed in fire at abandoned apartment complex
Sentencing set for convicted New Mexico library shooter
Sentencing set for convicted New Mexico library shooter
Police identify 16-year-old student who fired shot at Cleveland HS
Police identify 16-year-old student who fired shot at Cleveland HS