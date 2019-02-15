Man injured in northwest Albuquerque shooting
Marian Camacho
February 15, 2019 06:16 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are looking into a shooting that left one man injured.
It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Los Tomases, near Mountain and 6th Street.
Police say officers were given the description of the vehicle the possible offender was driving. Officers were able to locate the vehicle but the suspect took off and crashed a short time later at 2nd Street and Central.
Police say there was a man inside the car who had suffered a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to UNM Hospital and his condition is unknown. All other subjects inside the vehicle were detained.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
