Lost California dog found in southern New Mexico | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lost California dog found in southern New Mexico

Lost California dog found in southern New Mexico Photo: Juan Treto

The Associated Press
October 04, 2019 11:33 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A lost dog who belonged to a Los Angeles-area family has been found in southern New Mexico following a three-state journey.
    
KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports Bella was located in Las Cruces, New Mexico, after a college student took the young husky to an expo and discovered she was chipped.
    
New Mexico State University student Juan Treto says he had been taking care of the dog for six weeks after the dog showed up near his home.
    
It turns out Bella had traveled around 700 miles (1,127 kilometers) from Southern California to southern New Mexico.
    
Bella’s original owner, Jessica Smith, says her two daughters had been heartbroken the dog was lost and thought they’d never see her again.
    
The dog has been reunited with the family.

Advertisement

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: October 04, 2019 11:33 AM
Created: October 03, 2019 06:24 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area
Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area
Man arrested in deadly street-racing crash
Man arrested in deadly street-racing crash
Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
Residential area dealing with flooding after heavy rain in SE New Mexico
Residential area dealing with flooding after heavy rain in SE New Mexico
‘Nothing like it:’ Global balloon fiesta ready for liftoff
‘Nothing like it:’ Global balloon fiesta ready for liftoff
Advertisement



Man arrested in deadly street-racing crash
Man arrested in deadly street-racing crash
‘Nothing like it:’ Global balloon fiesta ready for liftoff
‘Nothing like it:’ Global balloon fiesta ready for liftoff
5-year-old boy, woman killed in South Valley crash Wednesday
5-year-old boy, woman killed in South Valley crash Wednesday
Lost California dog found in southern New Mexico
Lost California dog found in southern New Mexico
Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area
Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area