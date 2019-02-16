Lost dog highlights the importance of microchipping
Ryan Laughlin
February 16, 2019 09:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Terri Amos loves her dogs but didn't get them fixed, which led to a surprise litter of puppies she couldn't afford. She went looking for a new home for her dog.
"I broke down and I said, OK. But, if you need to call me and if anything happens, I'll be glad to take her back home," Amos said.
She agreed for someone to take the dog, named Princess, but something went wrong. She got away from the new owner.
Thankfully, Yvonne Garcia was out on the West Mesa after she saw a KOB story about a moving truck that was stolen and burned - and that the family pets were missing. She was searching for the dog.
Garcia ended up finding a dog, but couldn't take the dog home. She handed the dog off to another volunteer who said she was going to get the dog scanned for a microchip.
However, the dog was not microchipped.
"Well, I didn't put the microchips in my dogs because they were an extra expense at the time," Amos said.
Determined to find the rightful owner, Garcia used the number on the rabies tag to link the dog she found to Amos.
"I'm going to get my dog back. I didn't want to get rid of her to begin with," Amos said.
However, that other volunteer said after she checked for microchips, the dog ran away.
Now the dog is still out there somewhere, and Amos is wishing she would've microchipped Princess from the start.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: February 16, 2019 09:14 PM
Created: February 16, 2019 08:18 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved