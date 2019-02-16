Lost dog highlights the importance of microchipping

Thankfully, Yvonne Garcia was out on the West Mesa after she saw a KOB story about a moving truck that was stolen and burned - and that the family pets were missing. She was searching for the dog.

Garcia ended up finding a dog, but couldn't take the dog home. She handed the dog off to another volunteer who said she was going to get the dog scanned for a microchip.

However, the dog was not microchipped.

"Well, I didn't put the microchips in my dogs because they were an extra expense at the time," Amos said.

Determined to find the rightful owner, Garcia used the number on the rabies tag to link the dog she found to Amos.

"I'm going to get my dog back. I didn't want to get rid of her to begin with," Amos said.

However, that other volunteer said after she checked for microchips, the dog ran away.

Now the dog is still out there somewhere, and Amos is wishing she would've microchipped Princess from the start.