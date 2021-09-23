Lost urn found in Belen

Brianna Wilson
BELEN N.M. – A woman in Belen found an urn filled with ashes partially buried in her backyard. Lexus Fong said her family made the discovery Wednesday night on their regular evening walk.
"We were taking our stroll and found something black sticking out, and figured out that it was an urn," she said. Fong also said the urn appeared to have been outside for months. It is worn around the edges, and the screws on the lid are rusted.
Intense monsoon storms in July brought a lot of water to the area.
"The last flooding was about two months ago, which was really bad,” Fong said. “It flooded all of our stuff, our trash can and everything down here."
She said she wonders if those same floodwaters also carried the urn away from a loved one.
Fong’s efforts to find that person or family have been unsuccessful so far.
"I posted on Facebook, trying to get it passed on shared and shared, and see if somebody had lost it, or it washed up or somebody lives around me,” she said.
There is a tag inside the urn. Fong said she plans to take it to a nearby funeral home to see if anyone there may be able to identify where it came from.
"That was my first thought is giving it back to somebody,” she said. “A lot of people told me to just bury it back where I found it or to put it back, but it's still going to stay here.”
