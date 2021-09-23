Lost urn found in Belen

BELEN N.M. – A woman in Belen found an urn filled with ashes partially buried in her backyard. Lexus Fong said her family made the discovery Wednesday night on their regular evening walk.



"We were taking our stroll and found something black sticking out, and figured out that it was an urn," she said. Fong also said the urn appeared to have been outside for months. It is worn around the edges, and the screws on the lid are rusted.



Intense monsoon storms in July brought a lot of water to the area.

"The last flooding was about two months ago, which was really bad,” Fong said. “It flooded all of our stuff, our trash can and everything down here."