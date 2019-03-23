Louisana shut down at Ross due to fatal accident
March 23, 2019 10:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Louisana Blvd. has been shut down at Ross Ave. due to a fatal accident. APD says it's the worst crash scene they have seen.
Police say that it appears that a woman was crossing Louisana when she was fatally hit by a car. Two cars had been racing when one car hit the woman and then veered into an apartment building.
There were four people in the car that rammed into the apartment. Three of them are in critical condition and have been transported to the hospital. The driver is in custody.
Police say this should be a warning for others drag racing around Albuquerque.
The other car involved in the race never stopped. The investigation is still ongoing.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
