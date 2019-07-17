Loved ones struggle to cope with random killing of man on I-25 | KOB 4
Loved ones struggle to cope with random killing of man on I-25

Ryan Laughlin
July 17, 2019 06:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Family and friends are mourning the death of Jose Ruben Diaz.

The 45-year-old father of three was shot and killed near the Big I on Monday.

“It's hard, you know,” said Diaz’s longtime friend Deanne Lopez. “He was a brother to me, and a big part of all of us is with him."

Lopez borrowed a company vehicle last weekend after his car broke down. Lopez said he was on his way to work the morning he was shot.

“We were robbed, that's for sure,” she said.

Donald Duquette turned himself in Monday night.

Police say Duquette admitted to killing Diaz. He said he was high on drugs and paranoid about being followed.

Lopez said Duquette should be held responsible for his alleged actions.

“I'm angry, I'm very angry,” she said. “I know he's got a family. He's got stuff going on his life, you know. You make a choice when you choose to use drugs, and that's what's happening to our community."

In court Wednesday, Duquette's lawyer argued that there wasn't probable cause for a first-degree murder charge.

A judge rejected that argument.

Duquette’s case will now move to District Court, where another judge will determine if he will be held pending trial.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: July 17, 2019 06:07 PM
Created: July 17, 2019 04:21 PM

