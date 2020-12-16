Lovelace administers Pfizer vaccines to frontline workers for the first time

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 16, 2020 01:17 PM
Created: December 16, 2020 01:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some frontline workers in Albuquerque were given the Pfizer vaccine for the first time Wednesday morning.
Lovelace Health System has begun administering their first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine — that's 380 doses for their frontline team members. Their emergency, intensive care and medical/surgical staff are also among the highest-priority recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Today is a historic day for all of us at Lovelace,” Ron Stern, chief executive officer of Lovelace Health System, said. “We are proud to work with the New Mexico Department of Health to receive and administer the first COVID-19 vaccines to our healthcare workers who care directly for COVID-positive patients. We know it will help protect them from contracting the virus and/or bringing it home to their families. We appreciate their tireless efforts to care for our community in the midst of a global pandemic.”
The first shot was given to Dr. Jeffrey Mazer, a pulmonologist at Lovelace Medical Center.
“This is an exciting day as this vaccine provides us hope,” Dr. Mazer said. “This horrific virus has devastated so many and this vaccine is the optimism we needed. I’m happy to receive the vaccination to protect myself, my family, my patients and my community.”
Wednesday also marks the first day that UNM Health frontline workers received the vaccine.
Good news from UNM Health: The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being administered to our frontline heroes this morning. This is an exciting day as we enter a very hopeful phase in defeating this virus. Stay tuned for updates here.?? pic.twitter.com/yz2344kLy6— UNM HSC (@UNMHSC) December 16, 2020
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company