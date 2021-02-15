Lovelace doctor explains dangers of hypothermia

"As you dip into worsening hypothermia, it can cause drowsiness, altered mental state, unresponsiveness and eventually it'll lead to death," Dr. McIsaac said.

He said that when it's this cold in the state, Lovelace expects to see at least two or three people come in with hypothermia. Usually, it's people who are homeless.

"Our homeless population, though there are resources to allow them to get to homeless shelters, isn't always possible for various reasons," Dr. McIsaac said. "And that potential exposure to cold can turn deadly."

Groups like Street Safe New Mexico were out over the weekend trying to get people to shelters and passing out warm gear. The group posted photos of snow-filled tents and bundled people they found.

If you see someone who you think is experiencing hypothermia, call 911.