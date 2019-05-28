Lovelace doctors use procedure to remove blood clots from stroke patients

Dr. Giesbrandt said clinical trials in 2015 showed a lot of promise for patients.

Using a catheter, doctors insert a stent up to the groin. They make their way to the blocked blood vessel in the brain and pull it out.

Right away, they restore the blood flow.

Dr. Giesbrandt said hundreds of strokes happen in Albuquerque every year, so this procedure can help remove blood clots in the worst strokes when medications can't.

Most patients are hospitalized for two days, admitted to a rehab facility after, and then have a check-up appointment three months after the procedure.