Lovelace doctors use procedure to remove blood clots from stroke patients
May 28, 2019 07:05 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-- According to the National Stroke Association, one person in the U.S. dies from a stroke ever four minutes.
"It's a huge problem across the country, 700,000 strokes in a year," said Dr. Kirk Giesbrandt, an Interventional Radiologist with Lovelace Medical Center.
Most of the time, the culprit of a stroke is a blood clot in the brain, but there is a procedure available at Lovelace called the Mechanical Thrombectomy that helps remove clots from stroke patients.
Dr. Giesbrandt said clinical trials in 2015 showed a lot of promise for patients.
Using a catheter, doctors insert a stent up to the groin. They make their way to the blocked blood vessel in the brain and pull it out.
Right away, they restore the blood flow.
Dr. Giesbrandt said hundreds of strokes happen in Albuquerque every year, so this procedure can help remove blood clots in the worst strokes when medications can't.
Most patients are hospitalized for two days, admitted to a rehab facility after, and then have a check-up appointment three months after the procedure.
