Lovelace expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lovelace Medical Center, in collaboration with the state health department, held a COVID-19 drive-thru screening site Saturday where asymptomatic individuals were allowed to get tested.

“Today, there are no requirements, essentially,” said Denzil Ross, chief operating officer at Lovelace Medical Center. “Before, we were testing for people who were symptomatic, but we're seeing a lot of people who aren't symptomatic and are testing positive so we're getting anyone who needs to get tested to come through the line.”