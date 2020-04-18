Lovelace expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic patients | KOB 4
Lovelace expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic patients

Grace Reader
Created: April 18, 2020 06:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lovelace Medical Center, in collaboration with the state health department, held a COVID-19 drive-thru screening site Saturday where asymptomatic individuals were allowed to get tested.

“Today, there are no requirements, essentially,” said Denzil Ross, chief operating officer at Lovelace Medical Center. “Before, we were testing for people who were symptomatic, but we're seeing a lot of people who aren't symptomatic and are testing positive so we're getting anyone who needs to get tested to come through the line.”

The Saturday clinic operated from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot across from the Downtown Lovelace Hospital.

Individuals who are tested will receive the results of their nose swab in one to two days.

Lovelace will host a second drive-thru screening Sunday, April 19 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. The screening site will be  located in the parking lot across from the Downtown Lovelace Hospital on the south side of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.


