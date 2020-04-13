Lovelace opens pop-up market for their employees | KOB 4
Lovelace opens pop-up market for their employees

Casey Torres
Created: April 13, 2020 09:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lovelace Medical Center set up a pop-up market for their employees last week.

The market offers fresh produce, dried goods and plenty of toilet paper for health care employees to buy and take home to avoid making a trip to the grocery store.

“We wanted to help our employees and give back to the community and give them a chance to grocery store shop while they'e at work and not have to go and fight the lines,” said Kara Fuller, the dietary director at Lovelace Medical Center.

Fuller said it’s been a hit. They’ve been restocking products bought from local vendors every day.

Bree Wayt, the director of nursing at Lovelace, said she and other nurses work at least 12-hour shifts. She said when they finish their work day, they still need to buy groceries — but first, they need to go home and decontaminate. They also don’t want their family members to shop and increase their chances of becoming infected with COVID-19.

The time saved from going to a neighborhood market makes a big difference for them.

“Time right now is extremely precious,” said Wayt. “I have nurses that have gotten emotional because it's these little things that matter right now. It doesn't seem...it's not a big giant Walmart, but it is as important as a big giant Walmart, or Smith’s or wherever you're usually shopping at.”

Lovelace has also opened pop-up markets at the Lovelace Women's Hospital and Lovelace Westside Hospital. 


