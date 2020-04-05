Lovelace, Presbyterian issue mandate that authorizes health care workers, employees to wear masks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Lovelace Health Systems and Presbyterian Health Care Services announced Sunday that all hospital and clinic employees are authorized to wear masks. The mandate includes all employees and is not limited to health care workers who come into contact with patients.

“We feel that masking all of our hospital staff will help protect not only our employees, but also our patients and their family members from infection,” said Ron Stern in a press release, chief executive officer of Lovelace Health System. “Lovelace is committed to the health and wellbeing of our community. Our employees are dedicated to the care of our patients and we thank them for their hard work and commitment to our community.”