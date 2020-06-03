Lovelace provides support for women in labor amid pandemic | KOB 4
Lovelace provides support for women in labor amid pandemic

Casey Torres
Updated: June 03, 2020 11:54 AM
Created: June 03, 2020 11:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lovelace Health Systems has visitor restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those restrictions are extended to labor rooms, where only one family member or the patient’s partner is allowed in.

But Chief of Women Services Abraham Lichtmacher said women could always use extra support, which is why they allow a registered doula to be with them as well.

"We do recognize the historic (sic) ... and traditionally the presence of a doula has a significant impact on patients relaxing, being able to go through labor in an easier manor,” he said.

Lichtmacher explained doulas are not medical trained professionals, but they do help with mental, physical and emotional preparation.

"We live in a very anxiety-provoking time. The additional role of a doula in this instance would be very helpful,” he said.

Lichtmacher said a family who would like to have a registered doula with them during labor can reach out to the hospital.


