Lovelace uses new robot to help with orthopedic surgeries

Dr. Patrick Gylligan, Dr. Chris Hanosh and Dr. Jay Wojcik are all orthopedic surgeons that love their new toy.



"Part of the art of hip and knee surgery, or any surgery, is to minimize the amount of harm we do and maximize the amount of benefits,” said Dr. Hanosh.



"With this robot, we obtain a CT scan first, so that allows us to see the joint 3-dimensionally. And then when we're in surgery, we can also incorporate some data from the patient's anatomy called 'their balance,'” said Dr. Wojcik.

The robot’s arm helps deliver precise cuts.



"If we are doing traditional instrumentation, sometimes we need to expose more of the patient's anatomy, which is stripping more soft tissue, so we can protect it. With the robot, we can set a haptic, a safe zone, so that the robot will not let us exit that zone and damage a ligament, a nerve or blood vessel,” said Dr. Hanosh.