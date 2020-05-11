Lovelace Women's Hospital nurses make neck wraps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The need for personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals is high nationwide. However, during the crisis, it’s not easy to come by.



That’s the case for employees at Lovelace Women’s Hospital. They need more than gloves and masks.



“The director was telling me we still have our necks exposed and our ears exposed. So whenever we have our goggles on or N95 masks, or regular masks, and the hats — that area is still exposed,” Marie Straughan, a registered nurse at the hospital, said.



She started thinking on what they could reuse as PPE and came up with an idea.



"We're making it out of the instrument wraps we use to sterilize the instruments. So right after we open the instruments on the table, we're taking it out of the room and then we're able to use these as masks,” she explained.



With the material, they’re able to make neck and head wraps that protect more areas of the body from COVID-19. She said the material is tough because its pores are shut tight after the sterilization process for the medical instruments.



"Water cannot get in there, or bacteria. So this is an amazing material especially that we have it and are able to use for PPE,” she said.



Her team and other groups have given this PPE to different departments in the hospital, especially to healthcare providers closely working with COVID-19 patients or people possibly infected with the virus.



Straughan said it protects them and their families they go home to. That’s why a few extra hours of making PPE, on top of her busy work schedule, is worth it.



"We're here to advocate for one another,” she said.