Low-level offenders could be released from Sandoval Co. jail to prevent COVID-19 outbreak

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: March 20, 2020 10:08 PM
Created: March 20, 2020 09:46 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M.- Sandoval County commissioners want all inmates, currently locked up for non-violent crimes and misdemeanors, to be released to reduce the risk of the coronavirus spreading.

More than 200 inmates are currently housed at the Sandoval County jail. None of them have tested positive for COVID-19. However, some worry that tight living quarters pose a major health risk.

Advertisement

In a court filing, Sandoval County commissioners asked the courts to release the low-level offenders. 

Chief public defender Bennett Baur backs the proposal.

"People have to remember that public health is part of public safety, so when we're deciding who needs to be in custody, things are different than they were a week ago," he said.

The commissioners' proposal also seeks to prevent any more people from being booked into the jail for non-violent charges.

It's a controversial idea that's drawn sharp criticism.

The City of Rio Rancho responded in a court filing, claiming that the proposal would "jeopardize public health and safety for the citizens of Rio Rancho and Sandoval County and threaten the public's trust and confidence in municipal and county governments."

The proposal is expected to be heard in court on Tuesday.


