Low-level offenders could be released from Sandoval Co. jail to prevent COVID-19 outbreak

"People have to remember that public health is part of public safety, so when we're deciding who needs to be in custody, things are different than they were a week ago," he said.

The commissioners' proposal also seeks to prevent any more people from being booked into the jail for non-violent charges.

It's a controversial idea that's drawn sharp criticism.

The City of Rio Rancho responded in a court filing, claiming that the proposal would "jeopardize public health and safety for the citizens of Rio Rancho and Sandoval County and threaten the public's trust and confidence in municipal and county governments."

The proposal is expected to be heard in court on Tuesday.