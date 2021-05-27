Low turnout for job fair at Civic Plaza

The sentiment was the same at the booth for Garcia's Kitchen.

"There's been very few," said Marissa Arredondo with Garcia's. "It's kind of slow."

Nearly 50 jobs are up for grabs just at local restaurants alone – the industry is looking to hire workers as the state continues to reopen and increase capacity.

"People that want to work, they'll find something," Arredondo said. "They just have to get out here and get one."

Many businesses said they're having a hard time finding people wanting to get back into the workforce, but with new hire incentives and unemployment benefit requirements changing, they're hoping more people apply.

If you missed the job fair Thursday, many of the companies involved have online applications available here.