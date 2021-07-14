Low water levels in Rio Grande worries locals

"We used to ride our horses along through the Bosque here, and we were just commenting the holding pond on the other side of this walking area used to be full of water, but now you can walk right through it,” said Brett. “We have seen it up and down, but this is the worst we have seen it in 4 years."

The conservancy district said apart from releasing more water from storage there isn't much else to do.

“Flows are low compared to a month ago, before we released storage, and it will improve a little bit when we release that water, but it'll return where it is once we run out of storage," said Hamman.

At this point, everyone is hoping for rain.

"It was nice to have the early monsoon season you'd think that would help somewhat, but the dry winter is really effecting us right now," said Hamman.

He said the next few years could be challenging for the Rio Grande, and that every bit of rain is helpful.