Lower prices, response to virus appear to be contributing influx of people moving to New Mexico

"We outperformed, by multiple times, the cities around us. And so in Albuquerque, we're actually demonstrating, like literally, we are a healthier place to live during a pandemic," said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. "And we expect, 1. The pandemic to last longer. 2. We know there probably will be more pandemics. So we're seeing that on top of our advantages. We're now one of the healthiest cities in America and we have the data to prove it."

A survey by Hire a Helper shows New Mexico had more than 40% move to the state than out of the state since COVID-19 was first detected in the county.

Keller believes Albuquerque, specifically, offers something other cities can't.

"We're one of the last places where you can have an urban experience, an urban experience downtown if you want, but still spread out," Keller said.

The price of a house is also enticing for many people who live in large cities.

"When you look at a median house price of $1.2 million dollars in the Bay Area of California, if somebody sells their $1.2 million house there, they can buy a really comfortable house here with the proceeds without having any kind of mortgage," Wolff said.

Realtors say they are also seeing a direct correlation between Los Angles and Albuquerque because of the film industry.