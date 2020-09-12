‘Back the Blue’ rally draws crowds in Española | KOB 4
‘Back the Blue’ rally draws crowds in Española

Grace Reader
Updated: September 12, 2020 10:21 PM
Created: September 12, 2020 09:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A “Back the Blue” rally in Española drew a crowd of unmasked protesters Saturday.

Members of the conservative political activist group Cowboys for Trump attended the rally and said they were out there supporting first responders, specifically police officers, in response to nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

“The Black Lives Matters, the Antifa, the alt-right groups—all of these activist groups. I really hope that we have a heart of compassion because they're just blinded right now,” said a Cowboys for Trump member in a video posted to their social media page.

“They've been indoctrinated from our public school system, they've been indoctrinated by the fake news media,” he added.

After the event, the Española Firefighters Union put out the following statement that read in part, “While we strongly support any recognition of the hardworking men and women who are first responders, the city of Española, police and fire departments do not support, and are not affiliated with any political party. This event was presented to us as a first responder recognition event, and we’re there for public safety and traffic control.”

The Union also said they recognize all people within the community and are neither for nor against any political movement.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

