‘Birthday Suit Bandit’: Homeowner speaks out after bizarre theft of campaign sign

The security footage shows the “birthday suit bandit” stroll up to the sign, snatch it out of the ground, then disappear under the moonlight.

“He gets a little irritated that the sign doesn’t come right up, grabs it, puts it in front of himself, turns around and shows us his lovely tan line and a full moon as he walks away,” Stuart said.

Stuart said a neighbor found the sign a few streets away and returned it. A number of other campaign signs are posted around the neighborhood, which left Stuart wondering why hers was targeted.

“We’ve never seen him in the neighborhood before and I think what’s really sad is clearly there is some mental health or substance abuse or both issues with this gentleman, and he clearly needs some help,” she said. “I really hope he gets the help he needs. That being said, you don’t just get to walk around victimizing your neighbors.”

APD said they’re looking into the matter and are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact police.

“I think it says a lot about 2020 and a lot about people’s fragile states of mind and how much the turmoil surrounding the election, the turmoil surrounding the economy, and the turmoil surrounding this pandemic have impacted all of us and some of us are obviously doing a little bit worse than others,” Stuart added.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or mental health issue, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.